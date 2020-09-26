E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Emergency services descend on Ipswich estate after crash

PUBLISHED: 18:39 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 26 September 2020

Police are at the scene of a crash on the Chantry estate in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

A large number of emergency vehicles - including police, fire and ambulance crews - are currently at the scene of a crash in Ipswich.

Police were called to Primrose Hill, off Hawthorn Drive on the Chantry estate, at 5.51pm.

Officers are dealing with a crash involving two cars, with recovery arranged for both of the vehicles.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been hurt, or how seriously.

The road is closed in both directions while emergency crews deal with the incident, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses have reported seeing three ambulances, three police cars and three fire engines at the scene.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s fire incident log, firefighters from Ipswich East and two crews from Princes Street fire station have responded to the incident.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as soon as we receive more information from the emergency services.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference number 277 of today, September 26.

