Plans revealed for 18 new affordable homes in Ipswich to meet ‘huge’ demand

Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Plans have been revealed for 18 new affordable houses and flats in the Maidenhall area of Ipswich by Orwell Housing to meet the town’s “huge” demand.

The site was once a Co-Op Foodstore Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT The site was once a Co-Op Foodstore Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

The development – if approved – would see 12 houses and six flats built on the site of the former East of England Co-Op store in Prince of Wales Drive, opposite Halifax Primary School.

The site was most recently used as an Age UK charity furniture shop and hair salon. However, it is hoped the site could be key in helping meet the “huge” demand for affordable housing in the borough.

It is proposed the houses will be split between two terrace rows and one semi-detached plot, while a three-storey block of flats would be split between four flats of one or two bedrooms.

Four of the three bed houses, directly opposite the school, will be available to buy under the shared ownership scheme. The rest would be available to rent.

Access to the 22-space car park would be via Aberdale Close, while each house will come with a lockable shed in its garden to provide secure storage space for bikes.

Planning documents cite Ipswich’s demand for affordable housing as the need for the development, adding the site’s pre-developed location close to goods and services as another key reason to build.

The design and access statement, by David Clarke & Associates, adds the development will in-turn support Ipswich Borough Council’s own drive to build more affordable and council-owned properties in the town.

A council statement in 2012 referenced the need for 580 more affordable homes to become available per year to meet demand, although in 2017/18, only 20 of the 141 homes built within the borough were affordable homes.

In terms of traffic, a review by traffic consultants found the development would “not result in a severe adverse impact on the local road network in respect of traffic capacity”.

Fears have been raised, however, regarding a reduction in available parking spaces for parents collecting children from school, while it was also argued the charity shop was a valuable community asset.

It has since been suggested though that the site be used as an educational tool for pupils if planning permission is granted.

Orwell Housing was approached for comment.