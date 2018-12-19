Latest Inspire Suffolk Prince’s Trust group graduates

The Stowmarket group celebrate their graduation Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK Archant

The latest group of youngsters have graduated from Inspire Suffolk’s Prince’s Trust 12-week team programme and have taken a positive next step into work, education, further training or volunteering.

The group on their residential trip with Andy Perrin Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK The group on their residential trip with Andy Perrin Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The Stowmarket group started the programme by spending a week away on a residential trip at an activity centre, where they took part in various activities including canoeing, crate stacking and low ropes.

The youngsters also took on a project in their community and chose to support the Museum of East Anglian Life by helping to clear a space ready for new animals coming in the new year.

The group also organised a completed an eight mile sponsored walk to raise funds for the project.

The youngsters took part in work placements during the 12-weeks with businesses in the area including Hemisphere Freight, Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, and Stowmarket Library.

Dean Lambert of Inspire Suffolk's Prince's Trust team programme graduates. He is pictures with Stowmarket town mayor Linda Baxter Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK Dean Lambert of Inspire Suffolk's Prince's Trust team programme graduates. He is pictures with Stowmarket town mayor Linda Baxter Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

For their supporting others module, the group decided to create homeless essential kits, which they donated to the Salvation Army in Stowmarket who will distribute them to those in need over the winter.

Dean Lambert, team member, said: “I’ve gained so many positive outcomes from the programme like doing my work experience with Hemisphere Freight and managing to get my forklift licence as well as employment.

“I don’t know where I’d be without the programme, it’s opened up so many new opportunities for me.”

Following the programme, the young people involved have secured jobs, apprenticeships, college courses, volunteering opportunities to pursue their chosen career paths.

The group at their community project at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK The group at their community project at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Inspire Suffolk’s next group of Prince’s Trust team programmes begin on January 21 in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Stowmarket, Clacton and Haverhill.

For more information, visit www,inspiresuffolk.org.uk








































