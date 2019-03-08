Partly Cloudy

Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction

PUBLISHED: 13:44 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 23 June 2019

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two vehicles collided on a busy junction near Ipswich town centre.

The crash happened at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street at about 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved a white Mercedes and a dark blue Volkswagen.

Suffolk police and firefighters were called to the scene.

The road remained open and no one was thought to have been hurt in the crash.

