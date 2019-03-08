Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two vehicles collided on a busy junction near Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street at about 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The crash involved a white Mercedes and a dark blue Volkswagen.

Suffolk police and firefighters were called to the scene.

The road remained open and no one was thought to have been hurt in the crash.