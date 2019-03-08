Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction
PUBLISHED: 13:44 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 23 June 2019
Two vehicles collided on a busy junction near Ipswich town centre.
The crash happened at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street at about 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.
The crash involved a white Mercedes and a dark blue Volkswagen.
Suffolk police and firefighters were called to the scene.
The road remained open and no one was thought to have been hurt in the crash.
