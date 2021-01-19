News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
'Striking' Ipswich town centre office block on sale for £3million

Andrew Papworth

Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021    Updated: 5:48 PM January 19, 2021
The office block in Princes Street, Ipswich is on sale for £3million

A "striking" office block in the heart of Ipswich is on sale for offers in the region of £3million.

Property investment and asset management company Targetfollow said the 13,813sq ft Princes Street site, built in 2008, could net its new owner a substantial income - for it is let to two long-term tenants, including technology firm Hybrid Access.

One has just signed a 10-year lease, while the other has a lease with more than six years still to run.

It said the building, opposite Ipswich's famous Willis Building, "provides a bright contemporary space, comfort cooled with raised floors, lift, video access entry system and car parking".

The advert for the property added: "The space is primarily open plan with meeting and conference rooms."

Perhaps one of the site's biggest advantages is its location - it is a few minutes walk from the town centre, with Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ipswich railway station also not far away.

Interested potential buyers are asked to call Targetfollow on 01603 767616.


