Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving two cars in Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk police were called to reports of a crash at the cross roads of Civic Drive and Princes Street just after 12.30pm today.

Two ambulances are at the scene of the collision, but the injuries are believed to be minor.

A member of the public, who wishes to remain unnamed, said: “A paramedic was in the car behind and has been helping the drivers, but the injuries don’t look to be serious.

The collision involved a grey Laguna and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The road is currently blocked and traffic is heavy around the area.

Recovery is being arranged for the two vehicles involved.

