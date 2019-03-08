Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

PUBLISHED: 13:04 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 08 April 2019

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving two cars in Ipswich town centre.

Crash opposite the Willis building in Ipswich involving two vehicles. Picture: ARCHANTCrash opposite the Willis building in Ipswich involving two vehicles. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police were called to reports of a crash at the cross roads of Civic Drive and Princes Street just after 12.30pm today.

Two ambulances are at the scene of the collision, but the injuries are believed to be minor.

A member of the public, who wishes to remain unnamed, said: “A paramedic was in the car behind and has been helping the drivers, but the injuries don’t look to be serious.

The collision involved a grey Laguna and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAYCrash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The road is currently blocked and traffic is heavy around the area.

Recovery is being arranged for the two vehicles involved.

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars in Pricnes Street. Picture: SUZANNE DAYCrash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars in Pricnes Street. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAYCrash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAYCrash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAYCrash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Election candidate targeted by online trolls

Conservative Party candidate for Priory Heath in the Ipswich Borough Council elections Sam Murray says she has been called a

We are not selling off the family silver but protecting our town, says council chief

Ipswich Borough Council sold land at Scrivener Way for the new Aldi development to fund other projects, says David Ellesmere

New warehouse for Sproughton sugar beet site despite local anger

The silos from the old sugar beet factory were demolished over Christmas. Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Election candidate targeted by online trolls

Conservative Party candidate for Priory Heath in the Ipswich Borough Council elections Sam Murray says she has been called a

We are not selling off the family silver but protecting our town, says council chief

Ipswich Borough Council sold land at Scrivener Way for the new Aldi development to fund other projects, says David Ellesmere

New warehouse for Sproughton sugar beet site despite local anger

The silos from the old sugar beet factory were demolished over Christmas. Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Reformed jihadi says debate is key to building cultural cohesion in town

Muhammad Manwar Ali has preached a message of peace and tolerance since his days as a jihadi soldier Picture: SU ANDERSON

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Rejected vision to revive Shotley Pier set to be reviewed

Board members of Save Shotley Pier group hope the original plans will get the green light later this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists