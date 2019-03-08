Nostalgia

Do you remember when Princess Diana visited the 1986 Suffolk Show?

Princess Diana meeting different people on her tour round the Suffolk Show Picture: ARCHANT

It's nearly that time of year again as preparations are in full swing for the Suffolk Show - so today we feature a gallery of one of its most famous guests.

Princess Diana arrives at the Suffolk Show Picture: ARCHANT Princess Diana arrives at the Suffolk Show Picture: ARCHANT

The Princess of Wales arrived in style to the show in 1986 as a helicopter landed at the Trinity Park showground, where she was given a warm welcome by people desperate to see her.

Princess Diana learning about some of the displays at the Suffolk Show Princess Diana learning about some of the displays at the Suffolk Show

Princess Diana was given a tour around the show, greeting and talking to a number of people along the way, learning about agriculture and community activities with show-goers taking pictures.

Cameras were out to capture the moment as Princess Diana was at the Suffolk Show Cameras were out to capture the moment as Princess Diana was at the Suffolk Show

The annual county show will be taking place this month - on May 29 and 30 - and promises to be a treat for the whole family, showcasing food and farming excellence from the whole region and Suffolk at its very best.

Visitors at the Suffolk Show leaning over the fences to catch a glimpse of Princess Diana Picture: ARCHANT Visitors at the Suffolk Show leaning over the fences to catch a glimpse of Princess Diana Picture: ARCHANT

■ Do you remember Princess Diana visiting the show? Can you spot yourself in the photos? To share your memories of 1986, email sam.dawes@archant.co.uk

Princess Diana being shown around the show Picture: ARCHANT Princess Diana being shown around the show Picture: ARCHANT

Thatching display at the Suffolk Show Picture: Archant Thatching display at the Suffolk Show Picture: Archant

Some of the carts being paraded around the one of the many arenas Picture: ARCHANT Some of the carts being paraded around the one of the many arenas Picture: ARCHANT

Children getting their photo taken with one of the many mascots at the show Picture: ARCHANT Children getting their photo taken with one of the many mascots at the show Picture: ARCHANT

