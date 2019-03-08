Do you remember when Princess Diana visited the 1986 Suffolk Show?
PUBLISHED: 19:06 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:48 26 May 2019
It's nearly that time of year again as preparations are in full swing for the Suffolk Show - so today we feature a gallery of one of its most famous guests.
The Princess of Wales arrived in style to the show in 1986 as a helicopter landed at the Trinity Park showground, where she was given a warm welcome by people desperate to see her.
Princess Diana was given a tour around the show, greeting and talking to a number of people along the way, learning about agriculture and community activities with show-goers taking pictures.
The annual county show will be taking place this month - on May 29 and 30 - and promises to be a treat for the whole family, showcasing food and farming excellence from the whole region and Suffolk at its very best.
■ Do you remember Princess Diana visiting the show? Can you spot yourself in the photos? To share your memories of 1986, email sam.dawes@archant.co.uk