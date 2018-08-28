Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Anti-Brexit campaigners to gather for ‘biggest ever’ day of action

PUBLISHED: 13:44 11 January 2019

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance at an event in London last September Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance at an event in London last September Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

Archant

Pro-European activists will be taking to streets across Suffolk to have their say ahead of Theresa May’s key Brexit vote next week.

Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) will be running a range of stalls across the county as part of the ‘largest ever’ National Action Day in support of a People’s Vote.

About two hundred events are taking place countrywide on Saturday, January 12, ahead of Parliament’s key vote on the Withdrawal Agreement bill next Tuesday.

In the East, Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) will be making its biggest ever push for a second vote.

Pro-European activists will be running stalls, distributing leaflets and talking to members of the public in Felixstowe, Ipswich, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Lowestoft and Newmarket. In addition Bury St Edmunds’ Open Britain is running stalls in Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Philip Gough, SEUA committee member, said: “It’s great to be out campaigning for a final say on the UK’s future relationship with the rest of the EU in so many Suffolk towns, especially as they all depend on a close relationship with the continent for their prosperity.

“Our pro-European activists with their many different political backgrounds will be talking to local people about how to get their voice heard about the Brexit deal.

“In 2016 the Leave campaign made many promises to voters which were undeliverable. The no deal option would be a catastrophe for our businesses and public services.

“The real choice is between the Government’s deal, and existing EU membership by which UK citizens and businesses retain all their rights, freedoms and privileges.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager appears in court after being charged with murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Was politician’s ‘cesspit down the road’ jibe aimed at Ipswich?

Suffolk Coastal deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

It’s the Friday pub quiz!

Gotta love a pub quiz. Here's the one at the Beehive in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

James Kelly, 86, all set for his 200th parkrun, at Ipswich parkrun

James Kelly, on the occasion of his 100th parkrun, at the Ipswich parkrun in Chantry Park, pictured with fellow runners and Run director Ali Ostler

More than 2m passengers flew in December

Departures at Stansted Airport, which has had a record breaking 2018 Picture: TIM WINTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists