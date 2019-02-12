First look at results six weeks into Ipswich Waterfront revamp

Work is well underway on the St Peter's Dock development in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Workers have shared a sneak peek of St Peter’s Wharf as the £750,000 development reaches the six week mark.

The project, which began on January 7, is being delivered by Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council – and looks to enhance the wharf by introducing footways and clearly defined carriageways, as well a large seating area, new trees and an area to park bicycles.

It is being funded by the Coastal Community Fund, which was secured thanks to a bid from Ipswich Vision.

Taking to social media to update the local community on the project’s progress, Suffolk Highways shared images of the site – complete with newly planted silver birch trees and fresh paving slabs.

The department said the scheme is “progressing well” and nearing the completion of phase one – which focuses on the building edge between the car park and Foundry Lane.

The revamp is expected to take six months to complete. It will also look to enhance Stoke Bridge and Bridge Street, as well as the area outside Dance East on Foundry Lane.

It will continue six days a week, Monday to Saturday, between 7am and 7pm.

For the duration of the work, there will be an out-bound lane closure in place at St Peter’s Dock, with traffic leaving the area required to exit through Foundry Lane.