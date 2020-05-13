The power of the sea: waves smash part of resort’s prom

Part of the promenade at Manor End, Felixstowe, snapped and lifted by the waves Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Workers have spent the past two days clearing up on Felixstowe seafront after high tides left parts of the prom deep in sand and shingle.

High tides left sand and shingle strewn across Felixstowe prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN High tides left sand and shingle strewn across Felixstowe prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The power of the sea was demonstrated most clearly at Manor End, where part of the promendade was damaged – the waves breaking off a huge slab of the concrete walkway and moving it.

East Suffolk Council workers have been using mechanical sweepers and other machinery to clear the tons of sand and shingle from the prom and dump it back on the beach so people can walk and cycle in safety.

Meanwhile, the flight of steps from the prom to the beach which were closed off after winter erosion exposed their foundations and caused them to subside have been demolished.

The remains are currently a large pile of concrete on land at the end of the prom in Manor Terrace waiting to be taken away.

Rermains of the steps at Manor End waiting to be taken away Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Rermains of the steps at Manor End waiting to be taken away Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The council has not yet decided whether to replace the steps, which provided access to the shore in front of the beach huts at Martello Park.

The steps at Manor End, Felixstowe, which have now been demolished Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The steps at Manor End, Felixstowe, which have now been demolished Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

