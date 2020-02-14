Looking back to the protests that attempted to save Ipswich Airport in 1997
PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 February 2020
Archant
Protestors marched through the streets of Ipswich to display their anger at the decision to close the town's airport.
Back in 1997, a large group waved placards and banners - some saying No to the Nacton New Town - after the borough council agreed that the site should be sold and used for housing.
Today the site is home to thousands of people living on the Ravenswood development.
Over the months after the airport closure announcement, there were numerous attempts to try and persuade the council to re-think the decision although all proved to be unsuccessful.
The airport had been in existence since 1930 and offered chartered flights and some services to Europe and other UK ports, and was home to Suckling Airways in the 1990s. The last flight took off in January 1998.
