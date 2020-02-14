Gallery

Looking back to the protests that attempted to save Ipswich Airport in 1997

Protestors marching from the airport Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Protestors marched through the streets of Ipswich to display their anger at the decision to close the town's airport.

Marching bands joined to help with the noisy protest Picture: ARCHANT Marching bands joined to help with the noisy protest Picture: ARCHANT

Back in 1997, a large group waved placards and banners - some saying No to the Nacton New Town - after the borough council agreed that the site should be sold and used for housing.

One of the last few planes to leave the airport Picture: ARCHANT One of the last few planes to leave the airport Picture: ARCHANT

Today the site is home to thousands of people living on the Ravenswood development.

Protestors march to the airport as they fought to save the former historic airport Picture: ARCHANT Protestors march to the airport as they fought to save the former historic airport Picture: ARCHANT

Over the months after the airport closure announcement, there were numerous attempts to try and persuade the council to re-think the decision although all proved to be unsuccessful.

Inflatable airplanes and protest signs were out as a sign of support for the airport Picture: ARCHANT Inflatable airplanes and protest signs were out as a sign of support for the airport Picture: ARCHANT

The airport had been in existence since 1930 and offered chartered flights and some services to Europe and other UK ports, and was home to Suckling Airways in the 1990s. The last flight took off in January 1998.

Did you protest against closing Ipswich Airport in 1997? Picture: ARCHANT Did you protest against closing Ipswich Airport in 1997? Picture: ARCHANT

Did you take part in the protests to save it? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk