What is this new installation on Ipswich Waterfront for?

A public bike pump has been installed at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A public bike pump has been installed on Ipswich Waterfront, to help any cyclists caught out by a flat tyre.

The new built-in bike pump at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN The new built-in bike pump at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The built-in pump has been placed at St Peter’s Wharf, as part of a campaign to promote cycling as a healthier alternative to cars and public transport.

The government also wants to encourage more walking and cycling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Measures designed to help turn Ipswich into a cycle-friendly town include closing some junctions to motor traffic and installing temporary bollards to mark cycle lanes in Valley Road and Colchester Road.

These changes will remain in place for a minimum of six months while their effectiveness is assessed.

Suffolk County Council is also waiting to hear whether it will get a further £1.3million from the government to spend on more cycle-friendly moves across Suffolk, with half of this due to be spent in Ipswich.

