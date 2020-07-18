E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
What is this new installation on Ipswich Waterfront for?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 July 2020

A public bike pump has been installed at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A public bike pump has been installed at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A public bike pump has been installed on Ipswich Waterfront, to help any cyclists caught out by a flat tyre.

The new built-in bike pump at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe new built-in bike pump at St Peter's Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The built-in pump has been placed at St Peter’s Wharf, as part of a campaign to promote cycling as a healthier alternative to cars and public transport.

The government also wants to encourage more walking and cycling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Measures designed to help turn Ipswich into a cycle-friendly town include closing some junctions to motor traffic and installing temporary bollards to mark cycle lanes in Valley Road and Colchester Road.

These changes will remain in place for a minimum of six months while their effectiveness is assessed.

Suffolk County Council is also waiting to hear whether it will get a further £1.3million from the government to spend on more cycle-friendly moves across Suffolk, with half of this due to be spent in Ipswich.

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what's next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

