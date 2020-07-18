What is this new installation on Ipswich Waterfront for?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 July 2020
Archant
A public bike pump has been installed on Ipswich Waterfront, to help any cyclists caught out by a flat tyre.
The built-in pump has been placed at St Peter’s Wharf, as part of a campaign to promote cycling as a healthier alternative to cars and public transport.
The government also wants to encourage more walking and cycling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
Measures designed to help turn Ipswich into a cycle-friendly town include closing some junctions to motor traffic and installing temporary bollards to mark cycle lanes in Valley Road and Colchester Road.
These changes will remain in place for a minimum of six months while their effectiveness is assessed.
Suffolk County Council is also waiting to hear whether it will get a further £1.3million from the government to spend on more cycle-friendly moves across Suffolk, with half of this due to be spent in Ipswich.
MORE: Ipswich being turned into ‘cycle-friendly’ town
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.