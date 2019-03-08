Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Variation of Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 123 Penshurst Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 8QB

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE

Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) - 06:00 to 23:00. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 28th February 2019

Closing Date: 27th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City

Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Ratings: Player grades as Town’s young guns get a chance to impress

Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

‘I’m playing them because I think they can do something... we’re still in the fight’ - Lambert on his young Blues

New boy Idris El Mizouni comes off the bench at Ashton Gate and gets a good luck hug from Manager Paul Lambert Picture Pagepix

‘Last two performances have proven that the future is bright’ - Town fans react to draw with Bristol City

Town fans at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists