Nostalgia: Look back to festive antics on the Cornhill from 1994
PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 December 2019
Festive fun and games were held on the Cornhill in Ipswich as staff from Tower Ramparts and Crown Pools competed against each other in a Christmas pudding race.
Costumes were welcome for this race as clowns, cowboys and chefs all participated, and those that didn't manage a costume were still supporting their work colleagues.
The challenge was to navigate round a course full of different obstacles while holding a Christmas pudding and trying to keep it intact for the finish line.
Throughout the race they would have to navigate their way through hula hoops as well as running over tyres whilst making sure they didn't trip and that the pud stayed on the plate.
As our gallery shows, some of the runners did well to keep their Christmas pudding looking good, while others didn't quite manage as well.
