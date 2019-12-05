Gallery

Nostalgia: Look back to festive antics on the Cornhill from 1994

Running on round the cones through to the next obstacle Picture: ARCHANT

Festive fun and games were held on the Cornhill in Ipswich as staff from Tower Ramparts and Crown Pools competed against each other in a Christmas pudding race.

The race featured plenty of different obstacles such as being able to use a hula hoop Picture: ARCHANT

Costumes were welcome for this race as clowns, cowboys and chefs all participated, and those that didn't manage a costume were still supporting their work colleagues.

Diving in head first trying to eat a mince pie with no hands Picture: ARCHANT

The challenge was to navigate round a course full of different obstacles while holding a Christmas pudding and trying to keep it intact for the finish line.

There was no time for clowning around during this race Picture: ARCHANT

Throughout the race they would have to navigate their way through hula hoops as well as running over tyres whilst making sure they didn't trip and that the pud stayed on the plate.

The team from the Tower Ramparts racing in the pudding race Picture: ARCHANT

As our gallery shows, some of the runners did well to keep their Christmas pudding looking good, while others didn't quite manage as well.

Another one of the obstacles was navigating through the tyres without tripping Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise any familiar faces from our gallery? Email us at Imagecurators@archant.co.uk