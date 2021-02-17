Little tots raise hundreds with puddle jump
- Credit: Laura Sines
Children at an Ipswich nursery have raised more than £500 by taking part in a playful puddle jump as melted snow left plenty of pools.
All Twizzle Tops nurseries in East Anglia took part in the sponsored puddle jump this week, raising money for the Magic Makers charity - which creates memories for children and families living with serious and life-limiting illness.
Manager of the Ipswich branch, Laura Sines, said: "We have raised over £550 just at our branch alone for our Magic Makers charity.
"The children absolutely loved splashing in the puddles and running backwards and forwards in it. Their smiles covered their whole face.
"Everyone joined in from our babies to our pre-schoolers, our staffing team and our parents at home. It was so much fun.
"Having regular fun and exciting physical experiences is a strong focus for us here especially during the pandemic as a boost to their mental health and development."
She added: "We have just been blown away by people’s generosity."
