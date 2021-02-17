News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Little tots raise hundreds with puddle jump

Holly Hume

Published: 10:20 AM February 17, 2021   
Children from Twizzle Tops nursery in Ipswich having fun at the puddle jump

Children at an Ipswich nursery have raised more than £500 by taking part in a playful puddle jump as melted snow left plenty of pools.

All Twizzle Tops nurseries in East Anglia took part in the sponsored puddle jump this week, raising money for the Magic Makers charity - which creates memories for children and families living with serious and life-limiting illness.

Parents and children at the puddle jump by Twizzle Tops nursery

Manager of the Ipswich branch, Laura Sines, said: "We have raised over £550 just at our branch alone for our Magic Makers charity.

"The children absolutely loved splashing in the puddles and running backwards and forwards in it. Their smiles covered their whole face.

"Everyone joined in from our babies to our pre-schoolers, our staffing team and our parents at home. It was so much fun.

"Having regular fun and exciting physical experiences is a strong focus for us here especially during the pandemic as a boost to their mental health and development."

She added: "We have just been blown away by people’s generosity."

A child from Twizzle Tops nursery enjoying the puddle jump

