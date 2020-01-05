Gallery

Hitting the New Year running with Ipswich obstacle course

Runners braved the cold and took part in the first Pukka run of 2020 at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Runners from across Suffolk took on a chilly 5k assault course today in Ipswich's Trinity Park - can you spot yourself in the photos?

The Pukka Challenge 5K on Sunday January 5 offered two race courses; Pukka Warriors for adults and a 3K for children, called Pukka Little Warriors.

Race organiser Karl Rushen was thrilled that 276 runners took part: "Most people avoid January because of the cold but we had a great turn out and already have amazing feedback on social media.

"Two couples enjoyed it so much they did it four times and did 20K by the end of the day."

The course was a mixture of obstacles and flat parts with plenty of surprises resulting in just one casualty - a grazed knee.

Being a family oriented event there were hard and easy options for each step of the course.

This was the first year children have been able to take part as an initiative by Pukka to get children more active.

The race was run in association with Activ8 and Colchester Boot Camp and was sponsored by The Robin Cancer Trust, Bounce and Ipswich 102.

To find out about future races in your area click here.