Move over Willy Wonka! Pupils pitch their ideas for new chocolate bar

Leah, Izzy and Lauren with their product Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Pupils at a school in ipswich have been given the chance to step into Willy Wonka's shoes - and design their very own chocolate bar.

Olivia with her winning chocolate product, Nutty Starse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Olivia with her winning chocolate product, Nutty Starse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year five and six children at Shotley Community Primary School were tasked with coming up with their own brand of chocolate bar, even coming up with ideas for packaging and costs.

Yesterday, pupils put their ideas to the test, pitching their bars to a 'Dragon's Den-style' panel.

The judges included chocolate producer Hadleigh Maid and representatives from the East of England Co-op.

The student with the best pitch would then get the chance to see their chocolate dream become a reality..

Winner of the competition, Olivia with the judges Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Winner of the competition, Olivia with the judges Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They will win a special trip to Hadleigh Maid to see their creation come to life and then will work alongside designers at the Co-op to come up wit the packaging.

A limited number of their special chocolate bars will then go on sale in five nearby East of England Co-op stores around the school.

The winner of the competition was 11-year-old Olivia Cresswell who pitched her 'Nutty Stars' bar - combining hazelnut, white and dark chocolate and marshmallows.

Anna Sterling, teacher for Year 5 and 6 at the school, said: "This has been a magical project which has been exceptionally good fun and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of the East of England Co-op and Hadleigh Maid.

Children at Shotley Primary School presented their chocolate creations to the judges in a Dragons Den style setting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children at Shotley Primary School presented their chocolate creations to the judges in a Dragons Den style setting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's been wonderful for the children to have the guidance of professionals and for them to be able to ask questions and understand the processes of how food is created - from a recipe to sourcing ingredients, trying out different combinations in the kitchen, looking at product marketing and how the goods end up on the shelf."

Gavin Bowie from Hadleigh Maid, said; "The children were extremely enthusiastic, and we were bowled over by the unbelievable ideas they had. If we could have made all of them winners, we would have done."

Oli Watts, Head of Communications and Community at the East of England Co-op, said they were thrilled to be involved with the chocolate project.

He said: "Children have incredible imaginations and the chocolate bars are testament to that."