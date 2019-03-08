Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Move over Willy Wonka! Pupils pitch their ideas for new chocolate bar

PUBLISHED: 18:14 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 11 July 2019

Leah, Izzy and Lauren with their product Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Leah, Izzy and Lauren with their product Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Pupils at a school in ipswich have been given the chance to step into Willy Wonka's shoes - and design their very own chocolate bar.

Olivia with her winning chocolate product, Nutty Starse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOlivia with her winning chocolate product, Nutty Starse Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year five and six children at Shotley Community Primary School were tasked with coming up with their own brand of chocolate bar, even coming up with ideas for packaging and costs.

Yesterday, pupils put their ideas to the test, pitching their bars to a 'Dragon's Den-style' panel.

The judges included chocolate producer Hadleigh Maid and representatives from the East of England Co-op.

The student with the best pitch would then get the chance to see their chocolate dream become a reality..

Winner of the competition, Olivia with the judges Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWinner of the competition, Olivia with the judges Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They will win a special trip to Hadleigh Maid to see their creation come to life and then will work alongside designers at the Co-op to come up wit the packaging.

A limited number of their special chocolate bars will then go on sale in five nearby East of England Co-op stores around the school.

The winner of the competition was 11-year-old Olivia Cresswell who pitched her 'Nutty Stars' bar - combining hazelnut, white and dark chocolate and marshmallows.

Anna Sterling, teacher for Year 5 and 6 at the school, said: "This has been a magical project which has been exceptionally good fun and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of the East of England Co-op and Hadleigh Maid.

Children at Shotley Primary School presented their chocolate creations to the judges in a Dragons Den style setting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Shotley Primary School presented their chocolate creations to the judges in a Dragons Den style setting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's been wonderful for the children to have the guidance of professionals and for them to be able to ask questions and understand the processes of how food is created - from a recipe to sourcing ingredients, trying out different combinations in the kitchen, looking at product marketing and how the goods end up on the shelf."

Gavin Bowie from Hadleigh Maid, said; "The children were extremely enthusiastic, and we were bowled over by the unbelievable ideas they had. If we could have made all of them winners, we would have done."

Oli Watts, Head of Communications and Community at the East of England Co-op, said they were thrilled to be involved with the chocolate project.

He said: "Children have incredible imaginations and the chocolate bars are testament to that."

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Drug dealer seen holding pirate’s sword’ moments after Ipswich stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Kitchen fire at Buttermarket bowling alley

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

Lord Adonis brings the anti-Brexit message to Suffolk’s EU Alliance

Lord Andrew Adonis spoke to the Suffolk EU Alliance at the university building on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What is Art Eat? Everything you need to know about the new Ipswich Waterfront festival

Fun for all the family, lies at the heart of Art Eat, the music, art and food festival centred on the Ipswich Waterfront Photo: Art Eat
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists