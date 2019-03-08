Dragon puppets feature in today's oriental performance at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in Ipswich 1974

An actor dressed as a bird introducing the next stage of the puppet show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A dragon hand puppet enters the stage at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT A dragon hand puppet enters the stage at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

We take a look back at a puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974.

Young and old enjoyed the puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Young and old enjoyed the puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The cast of the puppet show was made up a few actors dressed in elaborate fancy dress, including bird costumes.

Cast of the puppets at Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974, dressed in amusing costumes Picture: ARCHANT Cast of the puppets at Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974, dressed in amusing costumes Picture: ARCHANT

As well as the actors there were a host of different puppets on a string, entertaining the crowd of Ipswich.

An actress dressed as a bird looks like she's having a great time entertaining the crowds of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT An actress dressed as a bird looks like she's having a great time entertaining the crowds of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The show which appeared to have an oriental theme, the puppets fashioned small detailed kimonos and conical hats.

Puppets at Ipswichs Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Puppets at Ipswichs Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The actors on stage ineracted with the puppets throughout the performance, to bring them to life.

The Ipswich Arts Theatre has since turned into a pub called the Rep, and the theatre in Ipswich is now the Wolsey Theatre,

Many famous faces performed at the Ipswich Arts Theatre, including a young Ian Mckellen the actor and Joe Orton the famous playwrite.

Do you have any memories of the Ipswich Arts Theatre?