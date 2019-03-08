Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dragon puppets feature in today's oriental performance at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in Ipswich 1974

PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 July 2019

An actor dressed as a bird introducing the next stage of the puppet show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

An actor dressed as a bird introducing the next stage of the puppet show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Dragon puppets feature in todays oriental performance at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in Ipswich 1974

A dragon hand puppet enters the stage at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTA dragon hand puppet enters the stage at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

We take a look back at a puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974.

Young and old enjoyed the puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTYoung and old enjoyed the puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The cast of the puppet show was made up a few actors dressed in elaborate fancy dress, including bird costumes.

Cast of the puppets at Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974, dressed in amusing costumes Picture: ARCHANTCast of the puppets at Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974, dressed in amusing costumes Picture: ARCHANT

As well as the actors there were a host of different puppets on a string, entertaining the crowd of Ipswich.

An actress dressed as a bird looks like she's having a great time entertaining the crowds of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTAn actress dressed as a bird looks like she's having a great time entertaining the crowds of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The show which appeared to have an oriental theme, the puppets fashioned small detailed kimonos and conical hats.

Puppets at Ipswichs Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTPuppets at Ipswichs Arts Theatre in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The actors on stage ineracted with the puppets throughout the performance, to bring them to life.

The Ipswich Arts Theatre has since turned into a pub called the Rep, and the theatre in Ipswich is now the Wolsey Theatre,

Many famous faces performed at the Ipswich Arts Theatre, including a young Ian Mckellen the actor and Joe Orton the famous playwrite.

Do you have any memories of the Ipswich Arts Theatre?

Most Read

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Most Read

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Ipswich bar Wiff Waff to host free autism-friendly summer holiday activities

Wiff Waff bar Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Classic car festival returns to Helmingham Hall dressed to impress

Helmingham Hall Festival of classic cars is an important fundraiser for EACH Picture: JULIE KEMP

Dragon puppets feature in today’s oriental performance at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in Ipswich 1974

An actor dressed as a bird introducing the next stage of the puppet show in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists