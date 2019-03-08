Dragon puppets feature in today's oriental performance at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in Ipswich 1974
PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 July 2019
Archant
Dragon puppets feature in todays oriental performance at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in Ipswich 1974
We take a look back at a puppet show at the Ipswich Arts Theatre in 1974.
The cast of the puppet show was made up a few actors dressed in elaborate fancy dress, including bird costumes.
As well as the actors there were a host of different puppets on a string, entertaining the crowd of Ipswich.
You may also want to watch:
The show which appeared to have an oriental theme, the puppets fashioned small detailed kimonos and conical hats.
The actors on stage ineracted with the puppets throughout the performance, to bring them to life.
The Ipswich Arts Theatre has since turned into a pub called the Rep, and the theatre in Ipswich is now the Wolsey Theatre,
Many famous faces performed at the Ipswich Arts Theatre, including a young Ian Mckellen the actor and Joe Orton the famous playwrite.
Do you have any memories of the Ipswich Arts Theatre?