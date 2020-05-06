E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Lovable puppy Marvin is first dog to be rehomed by charity during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 May 2020

Four-month-old puppy Marvin is the first dog to be rehomed from Blue Cross Suffolk since the lockdown started. Picture: BLUE CROSS

Blue Cross

Adorable stray puppy Marvin is the first dog to have found a new home via the Blue Cross Suffolk during lockdown.

The four-month-old terrier cross was found wandering alone on a busy main road in Ipswich.

But he is now set for a loving new home, after the pet charity’s centre in Wherstead held video calls with his new owners.

The pup was found by a dog walker in Foxhall Road last month. He was not microchipped, so when no-one came forward to claim him, the team at Blue Cross took him into their care and named him Marvin.

Animal welfare assistant Bradley Tovell said: “Marvin was a little worried, so that first night I stayed with him in his kennel, setting up a camp bed for the night to make sure he settled and was OK.”

Marvin with his foster carer's dog, Frank the dachshund. Picture: BLUE CROSSMarvin with his foster carer's dog, Frank the dachshund. Picture: BLUE CROSS

The pet was checked over and found to be in good health but was nervous on arrival at the centre on Bourne Hill.

Bradley took the youngster home to foster, together with his dachshund, Frank. He said: “He has really come out of his shell, he loves to play with Frank and they run up and down the garden together.

“He’s just a crazy puppy who is full of energy! I’m really looking forward to getting updates from his new owner once Marvin goes off to his new home.”

Marvin has already found a new owner, as Blue Cross has started to take applications for some of the pets in their care, holding virtual “visits” with potential new owners through video calls.

The charity has found new homes for smaller animals including hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits in this way, but Marvin is the first dog to find a new owner via video chat.

Clare Williamson, Blue Cross Suffolk centre manager, said: “We’ve been having Skype chats with the animals’ foster parents. Obviously they can’t meet their new animals first, they’re getting to know them and we have lots of information to pass on.”

The centre remains temporarily closed to admissions during the coronavirus lockdown, apart from to animals coming in from the charity’s animal hospitals and those in urgent need.

The Blue Cross has also been able to get vets to give the animals check-ups over video. If there are any concerns, the animals are then taken to a local vet to be checked in person.

To donate to the Blue Cross or for information about rehoming, visit the charity’s website.

