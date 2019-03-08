E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Frustration and anger after lead thieves target family homes in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:43 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 05 November 2019

Andrew Bennett surveys the damage at his home after thieves stole lead flashing Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Homeowners on the outskirts of Ipswich have spoken of their frustration and confusion after thieves took lead flashing from their properties.

Residents have been left shocked and frustrated by the damage caused Picture: ARCHANTResidents have been left shocked and frustrated by the damage caused Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are investigating 20 thefts from properties in the Meadow Crescent area of Purdis Farm which are believed to have taken place overnight between Sunday, November 3 and Monday, November 4.

In each case flashing appears to have been pulled away from underneath ground floor windows.

Residents have now been left to count the cost of the extensive damage caused.

One of the first to realise what had happened was Matt Morling.

Lead has been taken from a number of houses in Purdis Farm Picture: ARCHANTLead has been taken from a number of houses in Purdis Farm Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Morling was out gardening the next day when he spotted that the lead had gone missing from his property.

"I went out to do the garden and saw that something wasn't right. Then I noticed it had gone," said Mr Morling.

He then looked at his neighbours' properties to find that they too had been targeted.

"It's frustrating. It's not something we get," said Mr Morling.

Also affected was Andrew Bennett who hadn't noticed that the lead had gone until Tuesday afternoon.

"I didn't know anything about it. I am not very happy. I am just shocked," said Mr Bennett.

"You just think why would anyone do it, like when they take it off church roofs."

A number of the street's residents already have CCTV in place with others saying they would be looking into buying further security measures for their properties following the thefts.

Sophie Rimmell has lived in the road with her family for six years; her home was also hit by the thieves.

"This is our first house," said Mrs Rimmell.

"To think that someone can take something off the wall of it is not a nice feeling.

"We are a very close knit community. I know the majority of the people around the road.

"We are all just surprised at how pointless it is.

"It's just the last thing you need in the build up to Christmas."

Anyone with any information about the thefts, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/67091/19.

