Fire crews called to serious fire on outskirts of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 06:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:36 16 June 2020

Fire crews were called to Purdis Farm Lane off Bucklesham Road overnight to a serious fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews were called to Purdis Farm Lane off Bucklesham Road overnight to a serious fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews spent several hours tackling a serious blaze on the outskirts of Ipswich overnight.

Crews were called to Purdis Farm Lane shortly before 10.30pm on Monday night, following reports of a fire in a wooded area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire was around 100m by 100m in size and that Bucklesham Road had to be closed for a time while crews dealt with the fire.

The fire was surrounded by 12.05am and crews remained on site to ensure there were no hot spots remaining.

A stop was called on the fire shortly before 2am on Tuesday morning.

There were no reports of any neighbouring properties having to be evacuated.

Suffolk police also attended the scene.

In a post on Twitter Suffolk Fire and Rescue said they had been working in tough conditions.

The post said: “Crews in Ipswich working in extremely challenging conditions tonight in the Purdis Farm area supported by Suffolk Police and drone.”

In total nine fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Leiston and Hadleigh attended the fire.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

