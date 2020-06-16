Fire crews called to serious fire on outskirts of Ipswich

Fire crews were called to Purdis Farm Lane off Bucklesham Road overnight to a serious fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews spent several hours tackling a serious blaze on the outskirts of Ipswich overnight.

Crews in Ipswich working in extremely challenging conditions tonight in the Purdis Farm area supported by @SuffolkPolice and #drone #dryweathersafety pic.twitter.com/n4lFdEMalq — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) June 15, 2020

Crews were called to Purdis Farm Lane shortly before 10.30pm on Monday night, following reports of a fire in a wooded area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire was around 100m by 100m in size and that Bucklesham Road had to be closed for a time while crews dealt with the fire.

The fire was surrounded by 12.05am and crews remained on site to ensure there were no hot spots remaining.

A stop was called on the fire shortly before 2am on Tuesday morning.

There were no reports of any neighbouring properties having to be evacuated.

Suffolk police also attended the scene.

In a post on Twitter Suffolk Fire and Rescue said they had been working in tough conditions.

The post said: “Crews in Ipswich working in extremely challenging conditions tonight in the Purdis Farm area supported by Suffolk Police and drone.”

In total nine fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Leiston and Hadleigh attended the fire.