CCTV appeal after purse stolen from Boots store in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 14 September 2020

Police would like to speak to a woman suspected of stealing a purse in Boots in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of a purse at Boots in Ipswich town centre.

A purse containing money was stolen from the counter of the store in Tavern Street at around 11.30am on Thursday, September 3.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 51621/20.

