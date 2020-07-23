Woman’s purse stolen in Waitrose supermarket

Police are appealing for information after a woman had a purse containing credit and debit cards and cash stolen while she was shopping in an Ipswich supermarket.

The incident happened at the Futura Park Waitrose store in Crane Boulevard at around 10.45am on Tuesday.

The woman had briefly left her trolley unattended when a grey suede zip-up purse was stolen from her handbag.

The purse contained credit and debit cards, cash and pictures of the woman’s mother.

Suffolk police said the pictures are of “great sentimental value” to the victim and she is “very keen” for them to be returned.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the supermarket on Tuesday is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/41522/20.