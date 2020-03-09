Quad bike snatched in Ipswich garage break-in

The quad bike was stolen from a garage at a home in Ipswich at sometime on February 20 Picture: SUFFOLK COUNSTABULARY Archant

A quad bike has been stolen in a burglary in Ipswich.

Police said the burglary happened at some point on February 20 in Tye Lane, Bramford, when an unknown number of suspects broke into the garage of a home and stole the vehicle, a Honda Fourtrax.

A strimmer and a Qualcast lawn mower were also taken from the property.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 37/11231/20.