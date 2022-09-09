How 'inspirational' Queen inspired woman's move to the UK
- Credit: PA/William Warnes
An Ipswich resident from Slovakia has described the Queen as her "inspiration" as she explained how the monarch influenced her decision to move the UK.
Jana Dzedzinova, 34, decided to leave her home country at the age of 18 after she searched for a new challenge.
"I was very scared," she said.
"I didn't know where I should go or where would interest me.
"The UK stood out to me because of the Queen.
"Knowing she was here made me feel safe and assured me this was the place to come."
Upon arrival in England, Jana quickly visited London and Buckingham Palace.
"Everyone has their own politics and their own opinions on the monarchy," she said.
"But as a person and as a woman, she was my inspiration.
"Because of her, I felt secure and protected here."
Jana said the announcement of the Queen's death came as a real shock and she took the news hard.
"Even though I never met her, I cried for most of the night," she said.
"It's just so sad and I feel quite lost.
"But I will always have the memories of her as a role model and someone to look up to.
"They will never fade."