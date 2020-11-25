Half-million pound drug seizure as police raid three Ipswich homes

Police seized about 500 cannabis plants worth in the region of £500,000 in three raids on properties in Ipswich.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences following an operation involving dozens of police in three different locations.

Officers made the discovery on Tuesday morning after executing warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, based on information from the public.

Raids took place at properties in Bramford Lane, Queen’s Way and Norfolk Road, off Hervey Street.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Four people were arrested – all on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis – and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

“A 19-year-old male has been interviewed and released on police bail until December 22.

“Three other people – a 31-year-old male, a 32-year-old male and a 28-year-old woman – remain in custody at this time.

“About 500 cannabis plants were recovered across the three properties, along with a large quantity of cash and some drug paraphernalia.

“The estimated street value of the cannabis is thought to be in the region of £500,000.”

Police remained on the scene of the seizures for several hours throughout Tuesday.

A spokesman said detectives were still conducting further enquiries and urged local residents to provide information about suspected drug activity in their communities.

One resident of Norfolk Road said forensics officers were on scene from about 7.30am.

He said police had been removing items from the address all morning and into the afternoon.

The resident reported seeing that police had smashed through plasterboard blocking a rear window of the property.

Anyone with information regarding the recent seizures should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime number 37/68277/20.

To contact your local policing team with concerns or information regarding the production or sale of illegal drugs, visit suffolk.police.uk/your-area.