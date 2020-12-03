Queues form outside Ipswich Debenhams as store closure looms
- Credit: Archant
Shoppers keen to pick up a bargain at Debenhams have formed a queue outside the branch in Ipswich town centre.
Debenhams announced earlier this week that its 124 shops nationwide were set to close, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk.
The news comes shortly after Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, entered administration after last-minute takeover talks with JD Sports failed.
Many Arcadia brands hold concessions in Debenhams’ department stores.
Debenhams has recently launched a closing down sale on its website and its stores reopened on Wednesday after being order to close for a month during the lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
As well as on the Cornhill in Ipswich, Debenhams also has a store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.
MORE: Debenhams stores set to close after rescue deal collapses
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
- 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
- 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
- 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
- 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
- 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
- 10 ‘We need to come down to Tier 1’ - business leader’s plea to bring infection rates down