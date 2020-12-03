News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Queues form outside Ipswich Debenhams as store closure looms

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:15 PM December 3, 2020    Updated: 11:08 AM December 9, 2020
Queues have formed outside the Debenhams store in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER

Shoppers keen to pick up a bargain at Debenhams have formed a queue outside the branch in Ipswich town centre.

The store is set to close and a sale has been launched Picture: PAUL GEATER

Debenhams announced earlier this week that its 124 shops nationwide were set to close, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk.

The news comes shortly after Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, entered administration after last-minute takeover talks with JD Sports failed.

Many Arcadia brands hold concessions in Debenhams’ department stores.

Debenhams has recently launched a closing down sale on its website and its stores reopened on Wednesday after being order to close for a month during the lockdown.

As well as on the Cornhill in Ipswich, Debenhams also has a store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.

