Calm before the storm - Ipswich goes quiet ahead of Ed Sheeran's first concert at Chantry Park

PUBLISHED: 10:09 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 23 August 2019

The council car park at Portman Road is very quiet this morning as the town braces for Ed SHeeran's first homecoming concert tonight Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A calm has come over Ipswich this morning - as the town braces for the first of Ed Sheeran's big concerts tonight.

Certain roads are being closed for the Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich Picture: SONYA DUNCANCertain roads are being closed for the Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The roads around the town have been quieter than usual today as motorists heading to work choose to leave their cars at home to avoid getting stuck in the concert traffic this afternoon.

-MORE: Ed Sheeran concerts will give local economy a huge boost

As a result, those that have driven in are finding it a lot easier to find a parking space in the town centre, with hundreds of spaces going spare at the Portman Road car park.

-MORE: What's your favourite Ed Sheeran song?

Around 40,000 of the Suffolk superstar's fans will descend on Chantry Park this afternoon, with the gates opening at around 4pm.

