New deputy chief for Suffolk police

PUBLISHED: 17:59 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:59 14 December 2018

Rachel Kearton will take on the new role of deputy chief constable of Suffolk Constabulary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rachel Kearton will take on the new role of deputy chief constable of Suffolk Constabulary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A new deputy chief constable has been appointed by Suffolk Constabulary.

Assistant chief constable (ACC) Rachel Kearton is to be promoted to the post of deputy chief constable with the force.

ACC Kearton joined the force in Suffolk in September 2015 as ACC, following a career break during which she worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office based in Turkey.

She said: “I am delighted to have been offered the position of deputy chief constable in Suffolk Constabulary.

“In my time as ACC I have been lucky enough to work with some very dedicated people, not just in the policing world, but from many other agencies and the wider community who are all very keen to contribute in making our county a better place to live.

“I am committed to continuing to deliver the highest quality policing service to the communities of Suffolk over the coming years.”

ACC Kearton will start her new role on January 1, 2019.

She will work with current chief constable Gareth Wilson until he steps down from his role in April 2019.

Mr Wilson said: “I’m extremely pleased to be able to promote Rachel to deputy chief constable and congratulate her on her well-deserved appointment.

“Rachel’s drive, talent and experience will be invaluable as we progress with many exciting and challenging projects.”

ACC Kearton has more than 20 years’ policing experience, serving in Hampshire and West Yorkshire Police before joining Northumbria Police in 2007.

She has worked in a variety of roles including as head of Northumbria’s specialist uniform policing services, leading units including roads policing, the dog section and firearms, area policing commander in two separate districts and Head of Northumbria’s corporate development department.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I’d like to publicly express my congratulations to Rachel and wish her well in her new role as deputy chief constable.

“I have worked closely with Rachel over the past three years and look forward to continuing this good work to build trust and confidence in this most important public service.”

Recruitment for a permanent ACC post will begin in the new year.

In the meantime chief superintendent David Cutler will step up to be temporary assistant chief constable on an interim basis as from December 24.

