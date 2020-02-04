Tom Hunt hits out at racist stickers found in Ipswich

New Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture; PAUL GEATER Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has hit out at racist stickers which appeared in the town over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A racist sticker that has been put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant A racist sticker that has been put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

Ipswich Borough Council have spent several days removing the stickers, which bear white supremacist messages, from locations across the town.

Mr Hunt said that it was disappointing that some people were seeking to sow division in the town.

Mr Hunt said: "Understandably these stickers have caused significant upset for many of my constituents. I am very sorry that often young children have come across these stickers.

"Having looked into the matter I do have significant concerns about some of the messages on these stickers. There is something very sinister about the sticker campaign and it does seem to have happened in other places across the country.

The stickers have been spotted on lampposts, on bus shelters amongst other places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The stickers have been spotted on lampposts, on bus shelters amongst other places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"These stickers seem intent on defining people based on the colour of their skin and in doing so are looking to sow division.

You may also want to watch:

"The reality is that as a Town we are diverse and by and large we all live together harmoniously and my view is that we benefit from being a diverse Town. It's very important we don't let those who want to sow this kind of division achieve any of their objectives."

Police investigations into the stickers are continuing.

In the past day many members of the public have been in touch with ISCRE asking for a community-led anti-racism solidarity initiative in the town in light of the stickers.

The group said that they were looking into this possibility and hoped to organise something soon.

READ MORE: Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich