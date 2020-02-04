E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tom Hunt hits out at racist stickers found in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:46 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 04 February 2020

New Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture; PAUL GEATER

New Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has hit out at racist stickers which appeared in the town over the weekend.

A racist sticker that has been put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / ArchantA racist sticker that has been put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

Ipswich Borough Council have spent several days removing the stickers, which bear white supremacist messages, from locations across the town.

Mr Hunt said that it was disappointing that some people were seeking to sow division in the town.

Mr Hunt said: "Understandably these stickers have caused significant upset for many of my constituents. I am very sorry that often young children have come across these stickers.

"Having looked into the matter I do have significant concerns about some of the messages on these stickers. There is something very sinister about the sticker campaign and it does seem to have happened in other places across the country.

The stickers have been spotted on lampposts, on bus shelters amongst other places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe stickers have been spotted on lampposts, on bus shelters amongst other places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"These stickers seem intent on defining people based on the colour of their skin and in doing so are looking to sow division.

You may also want to watch:

"The reality is that as a Town we are diverse and by and large we all live together harmoniously and my view is that we benefit from being a diverse Town. It's very important we don't let those who want to sow this kind of division achieve any of their objectives."

Police investigations into the stickers are continuing.

In the past day many members of the public have been in touch with ISCRE asking for a community-led anti-racism solidarity initiative in the town in light of the stickers.

The group said that they were looking into this possibility and hoped to organise something soon.

READ MORE: Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tom Hunt hits out at racist stickers found in Ipswich

New Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Mike Bacon: Never mind ‘do your job’ – Ipswich fans deserve a medal after some of the dross they’ve had to put up with!

Town players and fans in disbelief after Peterborough's second goal. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bank staff stop elderly couple losing £6,000 to rogue traders

TSB bank staff stopped an elderly couple from losing thousands of pounds to rogue traders Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk trio of Sullivan, Vinton and Dover all win at Anglian Schools event

The start of the senior boys' race, at the Anglian Schools Championships. Picture: ALISTAIR DICK

Suffolk scaffolder in Love Island is ‘keeping cards close to his chest’

Ched Uzor entered the Love Island villa in last night's episode. Picture: ITV Plc/Anika Molnar
Drive 24