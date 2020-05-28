Days Gone By - When Radio 1 Roadshow brought top music stars to parks in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 May 2020
The Radio 1 Roadshow rolled into Ipswich a number of times over the years.
Today we’re looking back at two of its visits - and one by its successor, One Big Sunday, in 2002.
DJ David Hamilton presented the show from Christchurch Park in 1976, with crowds turning out to enjoy that year’s famous sunshine.
Our photos show youngsters queuing up to get the presenter’s autograph.
Crowds flocked to the park again 20 years later for the roadshow’s free music event in 1996, with a bill featuring Mark Morrison, Truce, Mary Kiani and Benz.
After the roadshow ended in the 1990s, the One Big Sunday event followed, and visited Chantry Park in 2002. Acts included Kosheen, Natalie Imbruglia, Liberty X, Ms Dynamite and Idlewild.
