Days Gone By - When Radio 1 Roadshow brought top music stars to parks in Ipswich

Fans at the Radio 1 Roadshow in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Radio 1 Roadshow rolled into Ipswich a number of times over the years.

Crowds in Christchurch Park for the Radio 1 Roadshow in 1976. Picture: OWEN HINES / ARCHANT Crowds in Christchurch Park for the Radio 1 Roadshow in 1976. Picture: OWEN HINES / ARCHANT

Today we’re looking back at two of its visits - and one by its successor, One Big Sunday, in 2002.

DJ David Hamilton at the Radio One Roadshow in Christchurch Park Ipswich, in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT DJ David Hamilton at the Radio One Roadshow in Christchurch Park Ipswich, in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

DJ David Hamilton presented the show from Christchurch Park in 1976, with crowds turning out to enjoy that year’s famous sunshine.

Live performances were broadcast across the airwaves as thousands of people attended the free event in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT Live performances were broadcast across the airwaves as thousands of people attended the free event in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos show youngsters queuing up to get the presenter’s autograph.

One Big Sunday in Chantry Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR One Big Sunday in Chantry Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Crowds flocked to the park again 20 years later for the roadshow’s free music event in 1996, with a bill featuring Mark Morrison, Truce, Mary Kiani and Benz.

Do you remember the Radio 1 Roadshow in 1996? Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember the Radio 1 Roadshow in 1996? Picture: ARCHANT

After the roadshow ended in the 1990s, the One Big Sunday event followed, and visited Chantry Park in 2002. Acts included Kosheen, Natalie Imbruglia, Liberty X, Ms Dynamite and Idlewild.

Some of the fans enjoying One Big Sunday in Chantry Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Some of the fans enjoying One Big Sunday in Chantry Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

