Did you lose a Radiohead gig ticket from 1997 outside Tesco?

A Radiohead ticket for a concert in 1997 has been found outside the Martlesham Tesco store - Credit: PA/Ellie Gordon

A ticket for a Radiohead gig from almost a quarter of a century ago has been found outside a supermarket in Martlesham.

Shopper Ellie Gordon noticed the ticket on the floor outside the Tesco Extra store in Martlesham Heath and shared a picture of it on Facebook.

The stub was for a show to see the iconic band, known for producing hits like Creep and Paranoid Android, at the Rivermead Leisure Complex in Reading, Berkshire.

The ticket was left at the Tesco Extra store in Martlesham Heath - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The date of the concert was Friday, September 12, 1997 — more than 24 years ago.

Ellie said she left the ticket in the care of the customer services desk at the Tesco store in the hopes that its owner will claim it.

She said: "It was in such perfect condition. Someone obviously cares about it a lot and I hope they get it back.

"The staff said they would look after it — I drilled it into him that it would be sentimental to someone."