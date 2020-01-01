Dad who 'never missed a bed time story' died by suicide, inquest hears

An Ipswich father with a 'brilliant sense of humour' died suddenly at home, an inquest heard.

Nicolae Groza, known as Radu by his friends, was found by his wife at his home in Victory Road on January 28, 2019.

At an inquest into his death, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard how the 44-year-old was moved into a safe position and an ambulance was called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His wife, Mariana Giurgia, said the pair had met at university while Mr Groza studied philosophy and then social science before the couple moved to England in 2002.

She said: "Radu was a intelligent and logical man with a brilliant sense of humour who never missed a bed time story with his daughter.

"He got every job he went for and was well respected by everyone he worked with."

Mr Gorza had struggled with severe abdominal pain since June 2018 and sought out medical help from his GP, Dr Arivazhagan Velusamy, the court heard.

After months of investigatory procedures, Dr Velusamy concluded there was not a physical cause of Mr Gorza's pain, and started him on a course of treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.

The GP recorded that his patient was anxious due to the lack of diagnosis and that he had seen a private councillor shortly before his death.

However, Dr Velusamy said the social worker's death was "completely unexpected" before expressing his condolences to his wife.

At today's hearing, assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone told Mrs Giurgia she did "everything she could" to address his mental health in the period before his death.

He concluded that Mr Gorza died by suicide.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging.