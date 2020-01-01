E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dad who 'never missed a bed time story' died by suicide, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:10 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 20 January 2020

An inquest into his death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An inquest into his death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

An Ipswich father with a 'brilliant sense of humour' died suddenly at home, an inquest heard.

Nicolae Groza, known as Radu by his friends, was found by his wife at his home in Victory Road on January 28, 2019.

At an inquest into his death, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard how the 44-year-old was moved into a safe position and an ambulance was called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His wife, Mariana Giurgia, said the pair had met at university while Mr Groza studied philosophy and then social science before the couple moved to England in 2002.

She said: "Radu was a intelligent and logical man with a brilliant sense of humour who never missed a bed time story with his daughter.

"He got every job he went for and was well respected by everyone he worked with."

Mr Gorza had struggled with severe abdominal pain since June 2018 and sought out medical help from his GP, Dr Arivazhagan Velusamy, the court heard.

After months of investigatory procedures, Dr Velusamy concluded there was not a physical cause of Mr Gorza's pain, and started him on a course of treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.

The GP recorded that his patient was anxious due to the lack of diagnosis and that he had seen a private councillor shortly before his death.

However, Dr Velusamy said the social worker's death was "completely unexpected" before expressing his condolences to his wife.

At today's hearing, assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone told Mrs Giurgia she did "everything she could" to address his mental health in the period before his death.

He concluded that Mr Gorza died by suicide.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters sent to school after girl gets finger stuck in metal bracket

The student got her finger trapped at Felixstowe Acadcemy. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Dad who ‘never missed a bed time story’ died by suicide, inquest hears

An inquest into his death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk youngsters invited to join Astronaut Academy for half term

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. At Bury's astronaut academy you can follow in the great explorer's footseps Photo: AP/Photo, NASA

‘They’re a different type... they’re in a Catch-22 situation’ - Lambert on loaning out Dobra and El Mizouni

Paul Lambert has said he won't be loaning either Armando Dobra or Idris El Mizouni out during the January transfer window. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk to introduce permit scheme for roadworks

Will roadworks permits cut the number of traffic delays? Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists