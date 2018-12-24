Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

24 December, 2018 - 11:54
AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Archant

An RAF Tornado jet had a terrifying near-miss with a drone over the skies of Suffolk, a report has revealed.

The operator managed to put the drone into rapid descent to avoid a collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe operator managed to put the drone into rapid descent to avoid a collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The jet was travelling around 517mph at the time of the incident, missing the drone by just 22 metres (72ft) on July 4 this year.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority Airprox report, the Tornado pilot was flying in formation with two other aircraft, completing a low-level manoeuvre at an altitude of 121m (400 ft), 10 miles north-east of Wattisham.

The drone was being used to carry out an agricultural survey, hovering around 100 metres (328ft) above a field at around 9.30am, when a Tornado jet passed from behind at high speed.

The drone was put into “rapid descent”, narrowly avoiding a collision with the military aircraft.

In the Airprox report, the operator of the drone assessed the risk of collision as ‘high’.

The report said the drone pilot had been operating “entirely within regulations”, flying below 100m (400ft) and 10 miles from Wattisham, although it was noted he could “usefully have notified the Wattisham controller of his actions”.

The report reads: “Unlike civilian aircraft, for which mid-air collision was mitigated to a large extend by the 400ft maximum height rule for drones and the 500ft minimum height rule for aircraft, military low-flying brought fast-moving aircraft down to the same operating altitudes as drones.

“That, coupled with the lack of aural or visual warning available to drone pilots in order to take timely avoiding action, and the low probability of sighting a drone from a fast-moving aircraft resulted, in the board’s opinion, in a significant and largely unmitigated safety risk.”

“Turning to the incident itself, members agreed that the drone operator had sought to de-conflict his aircraft from the Tornado at the first available opportunity, but that the Tornado’s approach was so paid that he had little time to do so.”

The board concluded the situation had been “resolved by the drone operator” but that “safety had been much reduced below the norm”.

It recommended that HQ Air Command pursue the use of a notification system so that pilots flying in the UK Low Flying System are aware of commercial drones operating in the area.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

Liverpool Street Station - the railway gateway to East Anglia. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘Essex Boys’ triple murder convictions to be challenged

Pam Whomes, of Finningham, says her son Jack did not commit the 'Essex Boys' murders Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Forest midfielder Bridcutt a ‘top target’

Ipswich Town have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt. Photo: PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Lambert would be in favour of the Championship having a winter break – do you agree?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes there are too many games over the festive period. Photo: Steve Waller

Musgrove looking for Stow to bounce back at Hadleigh on Boxing Day after Robins grab a point

Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town. Photo: DM Photography.

It’s the clash of Suffolk’s top non-league sides as Leiston entertain Needham Market in huge Boxing Day lunchtime game

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

The highs and the lows of business in Suffolk and North Essex in 2018

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists