Do you remember where this Lynx helicopter landed in Ipswich in 1999?

Chantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

There was great excitement at Chantry High in Ipswich back in 1999 as a Lynx helicopter landed at the school.

Chantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Students had the chance to look round the impressive machine as the RAF paid a visit to talk about the force and its work, as shown here in our Throwback Thursday gallery.

Families got together to race in a fun run Picture: JOHN KERR

Meanwhile, at Northgate High School families gathered on the running track to take part in a fun run - including everyone from adults looking to get fit or children just having a bit of fun.

Some of the runners half way through the Felixstowe half marathon Picture: ARCHANT

Still with the theme of running, Felixstowe Road Runners were holding their annual half marathon around the town with some excellent times being set on a stiff course.

Were you caught out at Yates in 1999? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Every week we would send our photographers around nightclubs in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area for our 'Caught Out' feature and here our photographer caught a group of friends enjoying their evening at Yates.

Marco Holster and Wayne Brown with the ITFC Blues crew celebrating Halloween Picture: ARCHANT

Riding in to show off their bikes at the Copdock bike show Picture: JOHN KERR

Some of the bikes on show at Copdock motorcycle show Picture: JOHN KERR

