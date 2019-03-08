Do you remember where this Lynx helicopter landed in Ipswich in 1999?
PUBLISHED: 14:24 10 October 2019
There was great excitement at Chantry High in Ipswich back in 1999 as a Lynx helicopter landed at the school.
Students had the chance to look round the impressive machine as the RAF paid a visit to talk about the force and its work, as shown here in our Throwback Thursday gallery.
Meanwhile, at Northgate High School families gathered on the running track to take part in a fun run - including everyone from adults looking to get fit or children just having a bit of fun.
Still with the theme of running, Felixstowe Road Runners were holding their annual half marathon around the town with some excellent times being set on a stiff course.
Every week we would send our photographers around nightclubs in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area for our 'Caught Out' feature and here our photographer caught a group of friends enjoying their evening at Yates.
