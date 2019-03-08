E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Do you remember where this Lynx helicopter landed in Ipswich in 1999?

PUBLISHED: 14:24 10 October 2019

Chantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Chantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

There was great excitement at Chantry High in Ipswich back in 1999 as a Lynx helicopter landed at the school.

Chantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKChantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Students had the chance to look round the impressive machine as the RAF paid a visit to talk about the force and its work, as shown here in our Throwback Thursday gallery.

Families got together to race in a fun run Picture: JOHN KERRFamilies got together to race in a fun run Picture: JOHN KERR

Meanwhile, at Northgate High School families gathered on the running track to take part in a fun run - including everyone from adults looking to get fit or children just having a bit of fun.

Some of the runners half way through the Felixstowe half marathon Picture: ARCHANTSome of the runners half way through the Felixstowe half marathon Picture: ARCHANT

Still with the theme of running, Felixstowe Road Runners were holding their annual half marathon around the town with some excellent times being set on a stiff course.

Were you caught out at Yates in 1999? Picture: LUCY TAYLORWere you caught out at Yates in 1999? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Every week we would send our photographers around nightclubs in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area for our 'Caught Out' feature and here our photographer caught a group of friends enjoying their evening at Yates.

Marco Holster and Wayne Brown with the ITFC Blues crew celebrating Halloween Picture: ARCHANT Marco Holster and Wayne Brown with the ITFC Blues crew celebrating Halloween Picture: ARCHANT

To share your memories, email imagecurators @archant.co.uk

Riding in to show off their bikes at the Copdock bike show Picture: JOHN KERRRiding in to show off their bikes at the Copdock bike show Picture: JOHN KERR

Some of the bikes on show at Copdock motorcycle show Picture: JOHN KERRSome of the bikes on show at Copdock motorcycle show Picture: JOHN KERR

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cycling: Strongman Tricker proves age is but a number as he powers to cyclo-cross win at Hitchin

Ipswich rider Ross Tricker takes the win at the CC Ashwell cyclo-cross. Picture: EMILY GODBER

Long delays on A12 after lorry breaks down at Copdock roundabout

The breakdown is causing standstill traffic back to the sliproad to the village of Copdock on the A12 northbound Picture: NSRAPT

Ipswich Town to help spot players of the future - here’s how your child could be talent-spotted

James Norwood will attend one of the sessions. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Do you remember where this Lynx helicopter landed in Ipswich in 1999?

Chantry High students getting the chance to get a closer look at a Lynx Helicopter Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Watch: Youngster Hughes scores wonder goal for Town Under 23s

Tommy Hughes celebrates his staggering strike for the Ipswich Town Under 23s against Bolton. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists