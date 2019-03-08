Partly Cloudy

Suffolk New College team up with RAF at Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:47 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 30 May 2019

Group Captain David Wilkinson receiving the keys from the revamped car from engineering lecturer Stephen Davis. Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

Engineering students at Suffolk New College have brought a former armoured car back to life for the Royal Air Force.

Students from Suffolk New College with the armoured car. Picture: JOHN NICEStudents from Suffolk New College with the armoured car. Picture: JOHN NICE

Servicemen and women at RAF Honnington flew to Trinity Park to collect the renovated car at the Suffolk Show, a year after frist contacting the college with the request.

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle had sat outside a museum in Portsmouth for the last 12 years but now it has been given a new lease of life thanks to the dedicated students.

Group Captain David Wilkinson from the RAF, said: "The students have done a wonderful job in repairing the vehicle and by doing so they have helped recreate a piece of history."

Stephen Davis, head of engineering at Suffolk New College, added: "The students have been working on the car as part of their course.

"It felt good to hand it over to the RAF and we have plans to work on more projects with this great organisation in the future."

