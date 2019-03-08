Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

Sightseers in Ipswich will be lucky enough to see the infamous Red Arrows this evening as they light up the skies to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

The Red Arrows flying over the Wattisham Family Day. Picture: STEVE PLUME The Red Arrows flying over the Wattisham Family Day. Picture: STEVE PLUME

Why are they flying?

The elite RAF display team will fly over the town after putting on a show stopping display at Folkestone in Kent as they make their way home to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

In a notice sent out to glider pilots, the RAF confirmed the team will fly between 250ft and 2,000ft as they make their way over Suffolk's county town.

What is Armed Forces Day?

Formerly known as Veterans' Day, the annual event held on June 29 sees events across the country celebrate the contribution of the UK's armed forces.

Falling on a weekend, there has been events spanned across the three days, with Ipswich celebrating with a ceremony at the Cornhill on Friday.

So when are they coming?

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the illustrious pilots, the crew will fly in formation at 5.52pm - although it is not known if they will use their famous vibrant vapour trails.

There is no specific information on what their flying route is and where will be the best vantage point.