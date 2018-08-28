Gallery

Americans show off their own game on Suffolk soil

American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

It is a more common sight here in Suffolk these days, but American football was a novelty when the USAF teams brought it to Woodbridge in the 1970s.

Crowds enjoy the action at the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT Crowds enjoy the action at the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

The game featured in these nostalgic photographs was played between USAF servicemen at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 and drew a fair-sized crowd.

Talking tactics in the team huddle Picture: ARCHANT Talking tactics in the team huddle Picture: ARCHANT

At that time most peoples only experience of the game would have come from films – and the chance to see a match live would have caused great excitement.

The referee underlines the behaviour he expects on the field Picture: ARCHANT The referee underlines the behaviour he expects on the field Picture: ARCHANT

The players wore authentic kits and there was a traditional ceremony before they took to the field, though there were no cheerleaders to create the razzmatazz and colour which accompanies Super Bowl matches these days.

Ceremony before the start of the game Picture: ARCHANT Ceremony before the start of the game Picture: ARCHANT

The afternoon proved to be a tough no-holds-barred tussle between very competitive players determined to show off their home game and enjoy themselves.

Did you attend the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT Did you attend the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend the game? To share your memories contact Sam Dawes via email