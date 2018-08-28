Americans show off their own game on Suffolk soil
PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 January 2019
It is a more common sight here in Suffolk these days, but American football was a novelty when the USAF teams brought it to Woodbridge in the 1970s.
The game featured in these nostalgic photographs was played between USAF servicemen at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 and drew a fair-sized crowd.
At that time most peoples only experience of the game would have come from films – and the chance to see a match live would have caused great excitement.
The players wore authentic kits and there was a traditional ceremony before they took to the field, though there were no cheerleaders to create the razzmatazz and colour which accompanies Super Bowl matches these days.
The afternoon proved to be a tough no-holds-barred tussle between very competitive players determined to show off their home game and enjoy themselves.
Did you attend the game? To share your memories contact Sam Dawes via email