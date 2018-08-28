Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Americans show off their own game on Suffolk soil

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 January 2019

American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It is a more common sight here in Suffolk these days, but American football was a novelty when the USAF teams brought it to Woodbridge in the 1970s.

Crowds enjoy the action at the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANTCrowds enjoy the action at the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

The game featured in these nostalgic photographs was played between USAF servicemen at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 and drew a fair-sized crowd.

Talking tactics in the team huddle Picture: ARCHANTTalking tactics in the team huddle Picture: ARCHANT

At that time most peoples only experience of the game would have come from films – and the chance to see a match live would have caused great excitement.

The referee underlines the behaviour he expects on the field Picture: ARCHANTThe referee underlines the behaviour he expects on the field Picture: ARCHANT

The players wore authentic kits and there was a traditional ceremony before they took to the field, though there were no cheerleaders to create the razzmatazz and colour which accompanies Super Bowl matches these days.

Ceremony before the start of the game Picture: ARCHANTCeremony before the start of the game Picture: ARCHANT

The afternoon proved to be a tough no-holds-barred tussle between very competitive players determined to show off their home game and enjoy themselves.

Did you attend the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANTDid you attend the American Football match at RAF Woodbridge in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend the game? To share your memories contact Sam Dawes via email

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Car fire extinguished following multi-vehicle A14 collision

The A14 at Nacton where three cars collided Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When the First Floor Club hosted boxing matches

Boxing match at the First Floor Club in Ipswich, January 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists