Buses replacing trains across large parts of mainline services

PUBLISHED: 09:57 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 20 January 2019

A number of routes passing through Ipswich will be affected. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Buses will replace trains across huge swathes of Suffolk and Essex on Sunday as improvement works continue across the network.

Passengers travelling on routes between Norwich and London Liverpool Street may need to take replacement buses for parts of their journeys today.

Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Norwich, and between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds becuase of overhead line renewals work and track maintenance between Stowmarket and Norwich/Bury St Edmunds.

Buses are also replacing trains on the East Suffolk Line between Woodbridge and Ipswich, affecting customers travelling from places such as Lowestoft and Saxmundham.

Those travelling towards Felixstowe will also have their services replaced by buses for the entire day.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “As a result of major project work to increase train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe, the line will be closed between Ipswich and Felixstowe all day.

“Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe all day.”

For more details on any service alterations and replacement buses visit the Greater Anglia website.

