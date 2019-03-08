E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 07:15 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:15 30 August 2019

Trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Rail services have been cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe this morning due to a fault on a train.

Services running to and from the two stations are affected and disruption is expected until 1pm.

The disruption has been caused by a fualt on the train which was planned to operate on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch.

A rail replacement service will be in operation until further notice and First Essex buses are also accepting Greater Anglia tickets between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Greater Anglia apologised to passengers affected by the disruption.

