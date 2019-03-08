Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled this morning Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Rail services have been cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe this morning due to a fault on a train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Services running to and from the two stations are affected and disruption is expected until 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

The disruption has been caused by a fualt on the train which was planned to operate on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch.

A rail replacement service will be in operation until further notice and First Essex buses are also accepting Greater Anglia tickets between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Greater Anglia apologised to passengers affected by the disruption.