End to weekend closures on branch line as track work completed

Published: 7:30 AM October 14, 2021

Engineers working to restore track on the Felixstowe branch line - Credit: Network Rail

Weekend closures on the Felixstowe branch line have finished, following the renewal of more than a mile of rail track.

The rail has been renewed to improve reliability for passenger and freight trains.

Network Rail engineers completed the works, which involved replacing the rails between Westerfield and Derby Road, at weekends throughout July, August and September.

Work to restore rail track on the Felixstowe branch line - Credit: Network Rail

The works were part of Network Rail’s regular maintenance programme to keep passenger and freight services running safely and reliably across the region.

The company said rails wear out over time and, although repairs and maintenance take place regularly, they eventually need replacing to avoid speed restrictions that cause delays.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We have completed a programme of work on the busy Felixstowe line which is essential to keep freight and passenger services running safely and on time

"I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out this work.”



