'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale

A popular Ipswich music venue is the latest pub to go up for sale in the town.

Since shutting its doors last year, the Railway pub in Foxhall Road has been listed for sale at £360,000.

The music venue, which saw Status Quo hit the stage in the 90s, was empty for three years before being taken over by an Ipswich couple.

It then became a casualty of the pandemic when the Railway's landlords Steve and Sue Preston were forced to close in July 2020 citing the uncertainty around live music returning anytime soon.

Estate agents Fleurets say the pub is ideal for an experienced operator to re-establish trade and highlight it as an "iconic" music venue.

It's not the only pub for sale in the town with The Swan and the Hedgehog on King Street and the Shamrock on Tacket Street also being listed on Right Move.

Elsewhere near Ipswich, The Queen's Head in Erwarton, Holbrook's The Compasses, The Red Lion in Great Bricett, the Greyhound Inn in Woodbridge and The Swan in Alderton have also been put up for sale.

Plans have been submitted to turn The Red Lion, The Queen's Head, and The Swan into housing with the Erwarton application to Babergh District Council being unsuccessful.

Sellers of the Queen's Head, Everard Cole, also believe thanks to government support that the pub property market has shown great resilience in the last 12 months.

A spokesperson said: "With sunnier times imminent, we are confident that sellers can continue to expect to achieve good prices should they choose to market their pub.

"The Queens Head is a super property in a charming, albeit remote, location. Having not traded for over 10 years, it will require significant investment in order to re-open as a commercial entity, but does offer the potential for a well-funded buyer with a distinct vision."

As announced in the budget, community groups will be able to bid from June for up to £250,000 from the government in matched-funding to help them buy or take over local community assets like pubs.



