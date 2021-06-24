News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rainbow containers land at Port of Felixstowe to highlight inclusion

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:40 AM June 24, 2021   
Rainbow coloured containers have landed in Port of Felixstowe

Rainbow coloured containers have been unloaded at the Port of Felixstowe

Rainbow coloured containers landed at the Port of Felixstowe as part of their journey around the world.

The 40 and 20 foot containers will be visiting different ports and countries across the globe to shine a light on shipping line Maersk's commitment to inclusion and diversity. 

The two fully functional containers, which were skilfully painted back in March, will be aboard the Maersk Edmonton heading to Bremerhaven port in Germany. 

Head of diversity and inclusion at Maersk, Rachel Osikoya said: "We are really excited that our rainbow containers have now started their way around the world.

"While the outside of these containers represent the company’s stand on diversity and inclusion, the inside of the containers will represent our employees’ personal commitment."

