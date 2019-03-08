E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you spot the stunning rainbow over Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 16:32 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 October 2019

Keen photographer Carla Taylor took this photo from across the North Denes beach. Picture: CARLA TAYLOR

CARLA TAYLOR

People have had their eyes on the skies this afternoon as a breathtaking and rare double rainbow appeared across the Suffolk skyline.

Rainbow spanning across Ipswich Picture: DAVID HARTINRainbow spanning across Ipswich Picture: DAVID HARTIN

Onlookers have been snapping photographs of the postcard worthy shot this afternoon - after bursts of rain and sunshine combined to create a beautiful double rainbow.

The rainbow appeared over the sky in Ipswich at around 2pm, with a beautiful double rainbow showing high above the historic Willis building in the town centre.

Dave Hartin, who works at Ipswich Hospital, shared a photo of his view of the "pretty" rainbow on Twitter.

Meanwhile Carla Taylor, who is a keen photographer, shared a photo of the double rainbow in the Lowestoft Facebook groups, calling it "beautiful".

A double rainbow was spotted over Ipswich town centre today. Picture: ARCHANTA double rainbow was spotted over Ipswich town centre today. Picture: ARCHANT

She took the photo on her mobile phone overlooking the North Denes beach in Great Yarmouth,

Megan Aldous snapped a photo of her view of the rainbow from her office in Ipswich, tweeting: "Look at that rainbow. Views from my work window have never been cuter."

Roger Hillier also captured a very similar shot in Lowestoft from his office.

Did you see the rare rainbow this afternoon? Send your photos here to be included in our gallery.

Rainbow over Suffolk Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSRainbow over Suffolk Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Roger Hillier snapped this photo of the double rainbow from his place of work in Lowestoft. Picture: ROGER HILLIERRoger Hillier snapped this photo of the double rainbow from his place of work in Lowestoft. Picture: ROGER HILLIER

