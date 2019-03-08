Did you spot the stunning rainbow over Suffolk?
PUBLISHED: 16:32 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 October 2019
CARLA TAYLOR
People have had their eyes on the skies this afternoon as a breathtaking and rare double rainbow appeared across the Suffolk skyline.
Onlookers have been snapping photographs of the postcard worthy shot this afternoon - after bursts of rain and sunshine combined to create a beautiful double rainbow.
The rainbow appeared over the sky in Ipswich at around 2pm, with a beautiful double rainbow showing high above the historic Willis building in the town centre.
Dave Hartin, who works at Ipswich Hospital, shared a photo of his view of the "pretty" rainbow on Twitter.
Meanwhile Carla Taylor, who is a keen photographer, shared a photo of the double rainbow in the Lowestoft Facebook groups, calling it "beautiful".
She took the photo on her mobile phone overlooking the North Denes beach in Great Yarmouth,
Megan Aldous snapped a photo of her view of the rainbow from her office in Ipswich, tweeting: "Look at that rainbow. Views from my work window have never been cuter."
Roger Hillier also captured a very similar shot in Lowestoft from his office.
Did you see the rare rainbow this afternoon? Send your photos here to be included in our gallery.