Rainbow captured over Foxhall Stadium

PUBLISHED: 20:25 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 23 May 2020

A rainbow captured over Foxhall Stadium in Ipswich Picture: Archant

A rainbow captured over Foxhall Stadium in Ipswich Picture: Archant

As the late evening sun broke through the rain clouds this evening, this rainbow appeared over Ipswich.

The photo was taken close to the currently-silent Foxhall Stadium earlier tonight.

After a week where we saw the warmest day of the year so far, the weather today has been mixed with strong gusts of wind, showers and sunny spells.

Tomorrow we can expect highs of around 20C in Suffolk, with the wind dying down and less chance of rain.

Bank Holiday Monday is forecast to be largely sunny, with highs of 23C - leading to fears the county’s beach resorts will be swamped by visitors keen to see the sea after weeks in lockdown.

