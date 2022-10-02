Ipswich solidarity rally demands 'swift end' to the cost-of-living crisis

A 'Solidarity Rally' demanding a swift end to the cost-of-living crisis was held in Ipswich yesterday. - Credit: Ipswich and District Trades Council

Ipswich and District Trades Council held their rally on Saturday, October 1 at the Cornhill, Ipswich.

The event took place on a day when over 170,000 workers were involved in national strike action, including members of the railway unions and the communication workers union at the Royal Mail.

Locally, around 1,900 members of the Unite the Union at Felixstowe docks are currently striking as part of a pay dispute.

Margaret Bulaitis, president of Ipswich and District Trades Council, said she was "very pleased with the turnout" and thought up to 100 people were in attendance.

She added: "Our message was that we're supporting people who are striking and that we're taking up the TUC's call for a decent pay rise for all."

Ipswich and District Trades Council leaders said they were alarmed at the recent actions of the government, condemning Liz Truss' plan for energy bills as "not going far enough to help the worst off in this society".