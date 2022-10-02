News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich solidarity rally demands 'swift end' to the cost-of-living crisis

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:02 PM October 2, 2022
Ipswich and District Trades Council rally

A 'Solidarity Rally' demanding a swift end to the cost-of-living crisis was held in Ipswich yesterday. - Credit: Ipswich and District Trades Council

A 'solidarity rally' demanding a "swift end" to the cost-of-living crisis was held in Ipswich yesterday.

Ipswich and District Trades Council held their rally on Saturday, October 1 at the Cornhill, Ipswich. 

Ipswich and District Trades Council rally

Ipswich and District Trades Council held their rally on Saturday, October 1 at the Cornhill, Ipswich. - Credit: Ipswich and District Trades Council

The event took place on a day when over 170,000 workers were involved in national strike action, including members of the railway unions and the communication workers union at the Royal Mail.

Locally, around 1,900 members of the Unite the Union at Felixstowe docks are currently striking as part of a pay dispute.

Ipswich and District Trades Council rally

The rally took place on a day when over 170,000 workers were involved in national strike action. - Credit: Ipswich and District Trades Council

Margaret Bulaitis, president of Ipswich and District Trades Council, said she was "very pleased with the turnout" and thought up to 100 people were in attendance.

She added: "Our message was that we're supporting people who are striking and that we're taking up the TUC's call for a decent pay rise for all."

Ipswich and District Trades Council rally

A 'Solidarity Rally' demanding a swift end to the cost-of-living crisis was held in Ipswich yesterday. - Credit: Ipswich and District Trades Council

Ipswich and District Trades Council leaders said they were alarmed at the recent actions of the government, condemning Liz Truss' plan for energy bills as "not going far enough to help the worst off in this society".

Cost of Living
Cornhill
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Lee and Cassie Adams on their wedding day with children Issy, Levi, Jayden and Casey.

'Words cannot express how much we miss him': Tributes to family man Lee

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
A family has paid tribute to Shane Little, their loving and hardworking son, partner and father.

Family's tributes to hardworking Shane following sudden death at 36

Abygail Fossett

person
Gary Hunt was removed from his position as deputy head at Stone Lodge Academy in Ipswich following the allegations in 2019. 

Education News

Ex-deputy head struck off for 'deliberate and sexually motivated' actions

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
There are long delays on the A14 after two-vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News

Severe delays on A14 outside Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon