Rally for NHS workers to be held in Ipswich

The rally is in support of a call for NHS workers to receive a pay rise this year. Picture: FILE/ DAVID JONES/PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

A public rally for Suffolk calling for NHS workers to receive a pay rise this year is due to be held in Ipswich this weekend.

The rally assembles at Christchurch House in Ipswich at 11am. Picture: JULIE KEMP The rally assembles at Christchurch House in Ipswich at 11am. Picture: JULIE KEMP

The march starts at Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park on Saturday August 8 and has been organised in support of a call for a 15% pay increase paid from 1 December 2020.

Health workers are currently in the final year of a three-year deal and are due a pay rise next April, but unions want the government to show its appreciation for NHS staff by bringing it forward to this year.

There was anger in the NHS last month when the government did not commit to an early pay rise while wage increases for 900,000 workers elsewhere in the public sector were announced.

The Ipswich rally is one of 34 taking place across the country organised by The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, Keep Our NHS Public - NHS Workers Say No! and Nurses United.

Organisers of the rally say NHS staff shoud get a 15% pay rise from December. Picture: FILE/GETTY Organisers of the rally say NHS staff shoud get a 15% pay rise from December. Picture: FILE/GETTY

In the groups’ Facebook page calling for people to join them on Saturday, they said: “This event is a peaceful protest against the government’s decision to leave NHS staff out of the recent pay increases.

“We are calling on NHS staff and supporters to mobilise with us on 8th August to send a clear message to the government. “We do not accept your plans to exclude us from the public sector pay increase, and we will make ourselves heard until you listen.

“We are feeling undervalued, demoralised, overworked and exhausted. We have lost 540 of our colleagues to COVID-19 and the fight is not over.”

The final route of the march is still to be confirmed but all attendees are being encouraged to hand-make a blue ribbon to wear on the day, and flowers will be planted at the rally’s end point to commemorate NHS staff who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The assembly time for the march will be 11am, departing at 11.30am. Social distancing and face coverings will be mandatory for anyone taking part.

An online rally will take place at 11.30am for anyone unable to attend the event in person.

For more details go to the NHS Workers Say No! To Public Sector Pay Inequality page on Facebook.