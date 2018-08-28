Partly Cloudy

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

PUBLISHED: 06:31 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:31 11 December 2018

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

Officers were called at around 11.50pm last night, Monday, December 10, to reports of a ram raid at the East of England Co-op shop in Combs Ford near Stowmarket.

A police spokesman said suspects had not made entry to the store but has caused damage to the shop front.

At 12.40pm in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, December 11, police received further reports of a ram raid taking place at the East of England Coop in Brantham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspects had not gained entry to the store.

“Witnesses suggest a silver estate car was used,” he said. “There is an indication this car suffered from rear end damage.”

At around 1pm, police received a third report on a ram raid at McColls in Stoke Park Drive, Ipswich.

“Suspects had gained entry to the shop although officers do not yet know what was taken,” a spokesman said.

If you know anything that could assist officers in their investigation, or have seen the silver estate car described, call police on 101 quoting crime refernce CAD 15 of today.

