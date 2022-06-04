Fire crews tackle blaze at Ipswich home
Published: 9:58 AM June 4, 2022
Updated: 10:16 AM June 4, 2022
- Credit: IAG
Fire crews have tackled a blaze that broke out at an address in Ipswich.
The incident happened at about 9.40pm on Friday, June 3, in Ramsey Close, near Bourne Park.
Three appliances were sent to the scene of the fire, which had started in a garage, and crews wore breathing apparatus during the incident.
All people were accounted for and the blaze was extinguished at 10.40pm.
A fire crew is expected to reattend the scene today, June 4, to determine the cause.