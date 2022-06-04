Fire crews tackle blaze at Ipswich home

The blaze occupied an area of 3m by 8m - Credit: IAG

Fire crews have tackled a blaze that broke out at an address in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 9.40pm on Friday, June 3, in Ramsey Close, near Bourne Park.

The fire needed three crews to extinguish it - Credit: IAG

Three appliances were sent to the scene of the fire, which had started in a garage, and crews wore breathing apparatus during the incident.

All people were accounted for and the blaze was extinguished at 10.40pm.

A fire broke out in Ramsey Close last night - Credit: IAG

A fire crew is expected to reattend the scene today, June 4, to determine the cause.