Ipswich primary school class self-isolating after confirmed Covid case

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Ranelagh Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A class of Ranelagh Primary School pupils in Ipswich are self-isolating after a positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Paul’s Road school was made aware of the positive coronavirus case during the afternoon of Wednesday, October 14.

The class and anyone who has been in close contact with the affected individual have been told to stay at home for 14 days as a precaution.

Headteacher Nicola Ling said: “Whilst this information is worrying for the whole school community, we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Suffolk County Council, The Department for Education and Public Health England.

You may also want to watch:

“The school remains open and other children should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

MORE: 95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

Earlier, Whitehouse Community Primary School revealed 95 pupils are currently self-isolating after two cases of the virus.

Chantry Academy also confirmed a case several days ago and 29 students are self-isolating.

MORE: 29 students self-isolating at Chantry Academy after pupil tests positive for coronavirus